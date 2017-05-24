Monongalia County Commission Adds Additional Security to Park

Monongalia County Commission is taking action after break-ins at a local park.

According to Commission President Ed Hawkins, there have been two break-ins at Mason-Dixon Historical Park.

Commission voted at Wednesday’s meeting to fund additional security measures to install additional security measures.

“If there’s no attention paid by the County Commission to its parks and we allow this to happen, then it only further increases the likelihood that in the future we’ll have more of the same type of behavior,” Hawkins said. “We’d rather take a preventative measure to get a hold on the situation immediately rather than let it go and have people think that they can continue to do this.”

The new security measures include cameras and recorders. County Clerk Carye Blaney is also allowing the park to use security that is already in place because it functions as an early-voting location.

“This is, if you will, a public warning that whoever is wanted to damage or break in to any of our parks, we’re going to be monitoring the situation,” Hawkins said.