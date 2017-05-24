Antero Resources Presents Check to Children's Home Society of West Virginia

Antero Resources recently hosted its second annual 'Hats, Hearts, and Horses' Gala to raise money for the Children's Home Society of West Virginia.



Wednesday, Antero presented a check to the Children's Home Society, totaling $50,000.

The organization said the money will go to good use.

"Well, the money is best used to help support our programs and the work we are doing every day with the children and the families that are the most vulnerable in our state through our foster care and adoption programs and youth emergency shelters," said Shelley Plauche with the organization.



Antero said it met its fundraising goal and looks forward to raising more money next year.