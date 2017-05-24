Mon Health Family Birth Center Achieves Baby-Friendly Designation

Mon Health Medical Center is being recognized for the care they give their youngest patients.

"Our whole goal is to really, truly be a family birth center that supports the family and the family's values and gets them through one of the scariest things they do in their life, but also one of the happiest things they do in their life,” said Dr. William Hamilton, Chief of Obstetrics for Mon Health Medical Center.

The Mon Health Family Birth Center announced on Wednesday that it had received the designation of a World Health Organization Baby-Friendly birth facility.

“This was one of the proudest moments of my nursing career,” said Jill Buterbaugh, Director of the Family Birth Center. "We're very proud of the care that we give to our moms in West Virginia and throughout all the areas that we serve.”

The honor is given to hospitals around the world that emphasize the importance of breastfeeding and the health benefits for both the baby and the mother.

"It gives them all the calories and the nutrients that they need,” said Certified Nurse Midwife Gail Rock. “It helps for ear infections, for just their immune system. For moms they can actually have some weight loss because it burns calories and that’s always a big one, but it can prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancers.”

The team at the Mon Health Family Birth Center went through a 19-month process to achieve the designation that included a hospital inspection and hours of continuing education.

This is the only birth facility in West Virginia to achieve this Baby-Friendly designation, which has also been given to 429 other facilities in the United States and more than 20,000 worldwide.

“The teamwork of the staff through the whole system is key to making this designation work,” said Dr. Hamilton. “All of us have worked in other places where breastfeeding was kind of a secondary issue and here we’ve always encouraged it. This has really brought the whole team into it.”

The team at the Mon Health Medical Center says their approach is deserving of this designation not just because of the emphasis on breast feeding, but because of the family atmosphere they provide to help parents connect with their child.

“The mom stays in the room the entire time so that she is familiar with that room and then has time to focus on getting comfortable with the baby,” said Buterbaugh.

"Typically when I deliver a baby, it goes directly on mom's chest immediately after delivery,” Dr. Hamilton explained. “The baby spends the first hour with the mom and there's a whole lot of things that happen in that process that are better for the baby including they breast feed earlier and do better."

Families like Nathan and Stephanie Bartlett, who welcomed daughter Eliana last week, said the Mon Health Family Birth Center gave them the skills and confidence to care for their newborn daughter in the way they had hoped.

“The experience was more than I could have ever imagined,” Stephanie Bartlett said. “It was wonderful. We really couldn’t have asked for anything better. Coming into this whole experience as a first time mommy and a brand new mommy I was worried that maybe breastfeeding would be a struggle or a challenge, but just the support that we've had from the staff here has really helped with successful breast feeding."