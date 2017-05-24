Harrison County Commission Discusses Plan for Drug Task Force

The area's drug problem was on the agenda Wednesday at Harrison County Commission.



City managers from Clarksburg and Bridgeport and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department discussed developing a drug task force for the county.

The task force would report to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Officials said they are just trying to develop the best plan of action.

"Well we tabled it because this is a DEA project and we are wanting to see the agreement that the county is going to have to enter into with the DEA," said Ron Watson, commission president.



Commission plans to revisit the discussion once it receives an agreement from the DEA.