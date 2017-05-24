Mount Clare Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Juvenile Over Period of 4 Years

A Mount Clare man was arrested and charged with 24 counts of sexual abuse Tuesday.

Joseph Prichard, 51, is accused of having sex with a juvenile female approximately 24 times over the course of four years, according to West Virginia State Police.

Prichard was teaching the girl how to play music, police said. He began having sex with the girl when she was 13 and continued until she was 16, police said.

The girl told police she would stay the night at Prichard's residence, that he would pick her up from school and that they were in a band together.

Prichard refused to speak to police about the incident, but when police said they wanted his side just in case the girl was making it up, Prichard told police she was not making it up.

Prichard is charged with 24 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust.