Clarksburg Woman Arrested After Passing Out in Vehicle With Drugs

A Clarksburg woman was arrested after police found her passed out in a vehicle with drugs in it.

Mary Workman, 30, was found passed out in her vehicle in the Bridgeport Pizza Hut parking lot at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Once police woke Workman and another woman by yelling and knocking on the windows, police found approximately two grams of methamphetamine, 12 Xanax pills, about 7 grams of marijuana, three Suboxone strips, 2.5 buprenorphine pills, and $664 in cash, according to court documents.

Police also said they found four methamphetamine pipes, digital scales, a bong, empty vials, butane lighters, a knife, and brass knuckles.

Workman is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.