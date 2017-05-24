Lewis County FRN Collecting Books for Summer Programs

The Lewis County Family Resource Network is hoping to keep kids reading during their summer break.

The FRN is holding a book drive to collect books for three programs in Lewis County, including the county's summer meal program, little free libraries, and home visitation programs.

Staff said it's important for kids to build on their reading skills, even in the summer months, and these programs are a good way to encourage that.

"The summer food program is a natural fit for distributing books because we're already distributing meals to a captive audience. So now, for every meal that a child gets, they can get one book, which means that in a week they could get five free meals and five free books," said FRN Director Deanna Palmer.

Books can be dropped off at the Family Resource Network for use in all three programs.