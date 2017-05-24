UPDATE: Preston County Deputies Search for Man on Sexual Assault Allegations

UPDATE (5/30/17 11:09 a.m.):



The Preston County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Donald Stout, 68, of Bruceton Mills.

He is being sought for a reported attempted larceny and in regard to a reported sexual assault of two minor children.

Officials said Stout is a registered sex offender and may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stout is asked to call Sergeant G.A. Sinclair or DFC J.C. Farling at the Preston County Sheriff's Office at 304-329-1611.

ORIGINAL (May 24, 2017 3:40 p.m.):



