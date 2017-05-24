UPDATE: High School Student Killed in Doddridge County Vehicle Accident

UPDATE (5/25/17 at 1 p.m.):

A 17-year-old Doddridge County High School student was killed Wednesday in a vehicle accident on Route 18 in Doddridge County.

Deputies say the boy took a turn too quickly and lost control of the vehicle because of the slick roads. The boy's car veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming dump truck, deputies said.

The boy was pronounced dead on scene, deputies said. They have not released the boy's name at this time.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to United Hospital Center, and deputies say they believe he has since been released.

Grief counseling will be offered at the high school for students. A memorial service for the boy will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the football field.

"The entire Doddridge County School system is grief stricken over the loss of our student. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students' families and his friends," said the Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman. "In the coming days, we will provide counseling at our schools for those students and staff members affected by this tragedy. I will be meeting with our crisis response team to coordinate our efforts to ensure that the needs of our students are met during this difficult time. Please keep those affected by this terrible event in your prayers."

ORIGINAL:

One person was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday in Doddridge County.

A dump truck and a vehicle collided on Route 18, near Crystal Lake, at approximately 11 a.m., according to Doddridge County 911 officials.

One person was transported to the hospital by the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, and one person died due to injuries sustained in the accident, 911 officials said. It is not clear if the person transported was the person who died in the accident.

There is no word at this time on the names or conditions of the people involved.

The West Union, Smithburg, and Greenwood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Doddridge County Sheriff's Department, which will handle the investigation.

