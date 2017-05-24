1 Person Dead After Vehicle Accident in Doddridge County

One person was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday in Doddridge County.

A dump truck and a vehicle collided on Route 18, near Crystal Lake, at approximately 11 a.m., according to Doddridge County 911 officials.

One person was transported to the hospital by the Doddridge County Ambulance Authority, and one person died due to injuries sustained in the accident, 911 officials said. It is not clear if the person transported was the person who died in the accident.

There is no word at this time on the names or conditions of the people involved.

The West Union, Smithburg, and Greenwood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, along with the Doddridge County Sheriff's Department, which will handle the investigation.

Stay with 12 News for updates.