UPDATE: OSHA Names 2 Men Killed in Barbour County Explosion

UPDATE (5/30/17 at 10 a.m.):

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration has released the names of the two men killed in an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery on Wednesday, May 24.

The owner, Jan Strmen, 72, of Canada, and Justin Marsh, 19, of Barbour County, were killed in the explosion.

According to OSHA, Midland Resource Recovery brings in old odorant tanks from gas companies, then cleans and decommissions them. Strmen, Marsh, and a 55-year-old employee were reportedly in the process of decommissioning an odorant tank when the tank exploded.

The injured employee received serious injuries and was in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital as of Friday, according to Barbour County deputies.



OSHA said it does not release the names of injured employees.



OSHA has six months to conduct an investigation, and release its findings.

UPDATE (5/26/17 at 11:45 a.m.):

A 19-year-old Barbour County native and a 72-year-old Canadian were killed in the explosion at Midland Resource Recovery Wednesday, according to deputies.

The names of those killed have not been released at this time.

A 55-year-old man was injured in the explosion, and he remains on life support in critical condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital, deputies said.

As the investigation of the explosion continues, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board has announced that they will send a team to Barbour County to examine the fatal accident.

UPDATE (5/25/17 at 3 p.m.):

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office visited the scene of the explosion again Thursday to attempt to determine the cause of Wednesday's tragedy, according to WVSFMO officials.

The cause is undetermined at this time, officials said, but any criminal activity has been ruled out, they said.

The WVSFMO will continue to assist the DEP and Barbour County law enforcement with the investigation.

UPDATE (5/24/17 5:45 p.m.):



The Barbour County EMS transported the two bodies to Broaddus Hospital in Barbour County. The bodies will later be transported to Charleston for autopsy.

OSHA and DEP are currently at Midland Resource Recovery cleaning up the scene. OSHA is investigating the cause of explosion.

?UPDATE (5/24/17 at 1:30 p.m.):

Two people died in an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery in Barbour County Wednesday morning, according to preliminary reports from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

DEP officials said preliminary reports indicate that they were cleaning a tank, which may have been empty, at the time of the explosion.

The Barbour County Sheriff's Department also confirmed that two people died and that one person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Chief Deputy Brett Carpenter said they are not releasing the names of those who died in the explosion pending family notification. One family is reportedly in Canada, he said.

UPDATE (5/24/17 at 12 p.m.):

Barbour County 911 officials confirmed there was an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery, a gas company, on Wednesday.

One person was transported via HealthNet, 911 officials said.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration, a HAZMAT team, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office were all called to the scene.

Family members are being staged across the road from the facility.

According to the company's website, they're the leading North American expert in natural gas odorization and gas odorants. In addition to the company's Barbour County facility, they also have operations in Ontario, Canada.

We have a reporter on scene. Stay with 12 News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

According to Harrison County 911 officials, there was a commercial fire at Midland Resource Recovery off of Route 250/119 in Barbour County at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Harrison County fire departments were called to aid on scene but have since been called back.

12 News has a reporter headed to the scene. We will continue to work to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.