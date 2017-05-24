BREAKING: Explosion Reported at Gas Company in Barbour County

UPDATE (5/24/17 at 12 p.m.):

Barbour County 911 officials confirmed there was an explosion at Midland Resource Recovery, a gas company, on Wednesday.

One person was transported via HealthNet, 911 officials said.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration, a HAZMAT team, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office were all called to the scene.

Family members are being staged across the road from the facility.

According to the company's website, they're the leading North American expert in natural gas odorization and gas odorants. In addition to the company's Barbour County facility, they also have operations in Ontario, Canada.

We have a reporter on scene.

ORIGINAL:

According to Harrison County 911 officials, there was a commercial fire at Midland Resource Recovery off of Route 250/119 in Barbour County at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Harrison County fire departments were called to aid on scene but have since been called back.

12 News has a reporter headed to the scene.