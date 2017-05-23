Local Martial Arts Gym Helps Kick Cancer

These kids are kicking cancer, literally.

Kids Kicking Cancer is a non-profit organization that provides martial arts classes to kids fighting cancer.

Local mixed martial arts gym, Dragon's Den, hosted a kick-a-thon to benefit the Kids Kicking Cancer classes.

The kids kicked for a total of 15 minutes broken up by three 5 minute intervals.

"I wanted to do something really hard and the next day I wanted them to be sore. So they realize it's not the fact of pledging the money for the kick-a-thon. It's the kicks too that count. It gives them a reason, it gives them something to keep kicking for," said Eric Swick, Dragon's Den sensei.

Katie Scherzinger was one of the participants and she won the kick-a-thon by racking up the most kicks.

Scherzinger said she wants the kids to feel the powerful when they participate in the martial arts classes, just like she does.

"I want them to feel powerful and that they can do anything if they try really hard," Scherzinger said.

And while the students at Dragon's Den get to practice karate regularly, for kids battling cancer the opportunities to be active are much fewer and farther between.

"They want a way out even just for 30 minutes, even just for 15 minutes. They put that karate gi on, the karate uniform, the teacher starts explaining different techniques, they start kicking and punching. And guess what? There's their cure," Swick said. "Even if the cure is just for 15 minutes."