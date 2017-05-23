UPDATE: Missing Calhoun County Boy Returns Home Safely

Update (5/24/17 10:30 a.m.):

A missing 12-year-old child safely returned to his home in the Lost Ridge area Wednesday morning.

Calhoun County Sheriff's department confirmed Wednesday morning that Dylan Edwards returned home, but could not confirm how the child returned.

Investigators believe Edwards was, at one point, traveling on foot through Wallace in Harrison County.

The investigation into the child’s disappearance is ongoing.

Original (5/23/17):

The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy.

According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County.

Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department immediately.