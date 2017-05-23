Police Need Your Help Looking for Missing Calhoun County Boy - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

CALHOUN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Calhoun County Sheriff Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing boy.

According to a release, 12-year-old Dylan Edwards was reported missing around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the Lost Ridge area of Calhoun County.

Dylan is possibly wearing a green Mossy Oak hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans.

Dylan could be traveling on foot to the Wallace area of Harrison County

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dylan please contact your local police department immediately.

