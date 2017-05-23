Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of Phone Scam

The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warns residents of a reported scam.

Officials have received several reports of people identifying themselves as Monongalia County Sheriff's Office employees, according to a press release.

The scammers are calling individuals to tell them that they have missed jury duty and must pay a fine for missing federal grand jury. The scammers are identifying themselves as Lieutenant Mesick, Captain Williams or Deputy Giles.

The scammers are asking people to put money on Green Dot MoneyPak Cards via phone call. The scammers then ask the individuals to give them the numbers on the cards, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office wants to remind residents that neither it, nor any other law enforcement agency, will ever call people for missing grand jury duty, and it never asks people to pay fines as described by the scammers.

Officials are asking anyone who receives one of these calls to not give out any personal information, hang up quickly and notify your local law enforcement agency immediately.