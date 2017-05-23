WV State Treasurer Awards Essay Winners

The West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue handed out several thousand dollars in cash and college savings investments Tuesday in Harrison and Upshur Counties.



Perdue visited three local elementary schools to recognize students for winning the 2017 SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest. The elementary schools included Union Elementary School in Upshur County, Johnson Elementary School in Harrison County and Simpson Elementary School in Harrison County.

Each school received $500 while the students received $500 in the SMART529 college savings plans.

Simpson Elementary Student, Joshua Love, is the fifth child in his family to win the award.

Love said his siblings urged him to keep the tradition going.



"They said this is your second to last year to...chance to win it so don't be the unlucky one," said Love. "Judges are independently chosen. We don't really have anything to do with it so this is kind of a one in a million chance for a family to have five winners."



Tuesday's winners will be recognized this year with other regional winners.



One student will receive $5,000 in a SMART529 account.