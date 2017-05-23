Clarksburg Water Board to Make Immediate Changes to Slipping Lines

The Clarksburg Water Board said it's being proactive when it comes to its water lines and the people it serves.



Tuesday, at the Water Board meeting, members voted to proceed with a plan to make immediate changes to slipping lines on North Ohio Avenue.

CSX owns the land where the slippage is occurring, but the Water Board said it can't wait to fix the water lines because it serves many customers.

"What we are also planning to do is to put a back up temporary line to be ready in case it would slip we could still keep water service, have this up and running in a matter of a few hours so that way any of the Water Board customers would be without water for just a very short time, if any at that," said Matthew Fluharty, engineer with Clarksburg Water Board.



The Water Board said the lines feed water to Bridgeport, including the FBI Center, United Hospital Center, Charles Pointe and White Oaks.