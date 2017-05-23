Local Organization Donates Comfort Items to VA Hospital

Donations can make all the difference to help people get what they need.

One organization chose the VA Hospital in Clarksburg as its place of service.

The Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, or CEOS, donated comfort items to veterans to show their appreciation to them.

The organization was on hand to distribute the collected items.

The outreach group said it chose this week for a special reason.

"It is CEOS week which is Community Education Outreach Service Week and we like to donate to the men and women, the veterans, who served our country," said Karen Blocker of the group.

Everything from blankets to tooth brushes were given out.