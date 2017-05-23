Sharpe Hospital Auxiliary Holds 2 Fundraisers

A local hospital is asking area residents to support some of its outreach to its patients.

The Friends Auxiliary of Sharpe Hospital in Weston is working with two local restaurants to hold fundraisers this week.

People can visit the Weston Wendy's until 8 p.m. Tuesday, or the Clarksburg Panera from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday.

Funds support the Auxiliary, who have been working to provide extra support for patients there.

"the innovation that comes along with this, all of the new programs that we're starting, you have to have funding to support that, and we need community support. Without community support we're nothing," said Krista Adkins, volunteer service coordinator with Sharpe Hospital.

Contact Krista Adkins at Sharpe Hospital at (304) 269-1210, extension 339, for more information on the fundraisers.