F.B.I. Center Honors Fallen Officers

A special ceremony was held in Clarksburg Tuesday to honor fallen officers.



The service at the F.B.I. Center in Clarksburg was dedicated to law enforcement who served the Mountain State.

It included a presentation of arms and the flag was lowered and folded to honor their memory.

The ceremony is held in May during Law Enforcement Memorial month.

Three families of fallen officers were present and names were also read of every officer who has died while serving the state.

Doug Lindquist, assistant director said, "Well the ceremony is to honor our fallen officers and the sacrifices they made so that we can all be here and the sacrifice we continue to make on their behalf to protect the public."