Mountaineer Military Museum Prepares for Vet-Together

A local museum is almost ready to celebrate West Virginia's veterans this weekend.

The Mountaineer Military Museum will host its annual Vet-Together Saturday, May 27.

The event is a chance for the public to thank veterans, and for those same veterans to share stories with each other.

"It's humbling to remember where we came form and to see what the event's become," said museum owner Barb McVaney.

The Vet-Together will kick off Saturday after the Weston Memorial Day Parade.