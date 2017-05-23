Alzheimer's and Dementia Course Aims to Educate the Community

The West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association held a course Tuesday in Bridgeport to help people understand the disease.

Alzheimer's and Dementia University was held for families and professionals dealing with these patients.



The Alzheimer's Association said the course educates people and brings communities together.

"So what we do is, you don't have to come to us, we come to you. We go to about eight or ten places across the state and even Ohio and we bring this event to the community. What we try to do is bring the faces of those experts from your community to answer those questions," said JT Hunter, family services coordinator.