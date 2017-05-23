TALA to Host Memorial Service for Former Patients

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) is partnering with Sharpe Hospital this week to remember those who died there.

The asylum will host a memorial service for the former residents of the old hospital who died while there.

The asylum grounds include three distinct cemeteries, where former patients were buried.

Organizer Bethany Cutright said it is important to keep their memory as humans, and not simply as patients.

"It's important to recognize because they were people's mothers, fathers, sisters, children, and they were people. They weren't just patients," said Cutright.

Anyone interested in joining the ceremony should come to the front door of the asylum Friday morning for directions. The services will begin at 10 a.m.