WBOY Explores Personal Safety Order

WBOY explores an order you may not be as familiar with, personal safety.



"People don't know it exists," said HOPE, Inc. SART Coordinator Adrianne Nichols.



In 2012, personal safety orders became available in West Virginia for victims of stalking and sexual assault.



"For those who are not covered under the domestic violence protective orders," said Nichols. "One because there has to be a domestic relationship. So if you were sexually assaulted by the guy at the party or you are stalked by the girl at work you didn't have protection under the old order."



Before five years ago, what existed for victims from the civil side?



"There wasn't anything you could do," said Nichols. "It was really, it was definitely, a gap in services because sometimes the criminal process can take a long time. For there to be even an arrest in these cases, if there is an arrest, you can get a bond order to the protect the victims but before that there really wasn't anything for victims to get to protect them."



The personal safety order is tailored to protect victims from someone who is not a family member, and not currently or formerly in a romantic relationship with a victim.



"Neighbors would qualify. It would be someone they did know, but they were not involved with. Or someone they don't know," said Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Magistrate.



If a victim wishes to file an order, their first stop is to the magistrate's office in their county's courthouse.



"Personal safety orders are filed Monday through Friday 8-4 p.m., general office hours," said Marple. "That is for folks who are victims of one of several different sexual offenses."



Those offenses could include indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual abuse, stalking, or repeated threats of bodily harm.



A temporary personal safety order is granted, law enforcement serves the order to the alleged abuser or stalker.



The next step, a hearing within a week to 10 days in magistrate court.



"At that time both parties are there, and they get to tell their side of the story,": said Marple. "The victim will say why she filed it, what's she's asking for. Most of the time she just wants them to stay away, no contact."



"Your perpetrator can question you and you can question them," said Nichols. "And you are sitting at the table right beside them. So even though those victims want and need protection still, that thought can be too daunting still to face."



The magistrate will review the testimony and any evidence presented and issue a ruling.



"It's up to the magistrate's discretion, but it's up to two years," said Nichols. "And that's because the statistic average length of a stalking incident is two years."



Nichols and Marple said due to the nature of the offense and the lack of awareness surrounding the order, last year in Harrison County, only eight personal safety orders were filed and four were granted.



At the time of this report, no personal safety orders had been filed in 2017.



"You can ask for a continuance if the initial two years were not granted," said Nichols. "You can ask for an extension. Weapons in a personal safety order are discretionary by the magistrate and it often comes down to if weapons were used in the commission of the crime."