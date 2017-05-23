Morgantown Road Repair Project Nearing Completion

The West Virginia Division of Highways says work on Interstate 68 Exit 1 leading to 119 in Morgantown is nearing the first phase of completion.

Crews are working to repair old concrete paving, by removing and replacing damaged sections.

DOH District 4 Manager and Engineer Donald Williams said that road ha shad temporary fixes over the years that haven’t held up as traffic has increased, so this will be a more permanent solution.

“Across I-68 there’s a bridge, has what’s called expansion dams on the end that are being worked on, so they’re doing a lot of prep work,” said Williams.

The DOH’s goal is to re-pave the road later this summer once the repairs are finished.

“The ultimate goal is to come back behind this project, once we get the repairs made, to put a new type of asphalt that will allow that cracking not to come through the asphalt like it often does,” explained Williams. “It’s a new process and we’ll hopefully have something that will ride very smoothly.”

Williams said crews will not be working Memorial Day weekend to accommodate increased holiday traffic.

He adds that one-lane closures will continue until work is completed, unless crews are unable to work that day.

“They may get called off and sometimes that happens, equipment breaks down,” he said. “They could have an emergency that they get pulled off to another project, but they’ve been doing the work mostly at night.”

The DOH says this work will be finished around June 1.