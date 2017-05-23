Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Harrison County

The Summit Park PSD has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water leak on Summit Park Ave.



The advisory affects Jr. Ave., Henry Ford Ave., Tibbs Ave., Chad St./Common St., Needham St., Coal Court, Better St., Chestnut Ave./Butcher St., Salvage St. (formally PK Rd) and the portion of Summit Park Ave from Chestnut Ave. to Pinnickinick St., according to the Summit Park PSD general manager.



The advisory is in effect for the next 24 hours.