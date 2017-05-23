Re-Test It Tuesday: Clever Cutter

Preparing a meal can be a long and tedious task, but last year, we tried out an "As Seen on TV" product that claimed to cut that time in half!

It's been about nine months since we first tried out the Clever Cutter on a variety of vegetables, meats, and cheeses. Overall, I think it went pretty well!

When we tried it out the first time, it worked best with some of the vegetables, so we set out to see if that's still the case by cutting up a cucumber and potato. We wanted to see if the blades were still sharp.

The first time we did this, I almost cut my thumb off, but this time went better. The potatoes and cucumber cut up quite nicely.

I love the concept for this product, and the blades are still super sharp. It really does save you a lot of time with both prep work and cleanup. You just have to be careful when cutting to the ends of certain veggies and fruits, so as long as you're careful, using this is a breeze!