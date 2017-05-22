Johnson Elementary School Scheduled for Rebuild

Many school aged kids enjoy lunch time in the cafeteria and physical education in the gymnasium.

But at Johnson Elementary School, the gym is attached to the cafeteria and it's caused concern in the community for years.

Monday evening the Bridgeport City Council took steps to change that by entering a memorandum of understanding with the Harrison County Board of Education.

The agreement allows the city to advance money for construction.

"And we think this will be much more conducive to education purposes, as well as separating for noise and food smells and gym smells and all those types of things. So the community has long wanted a separate cafeteria and gym there," said Diana Cole Marra, city councilwoman.

Mara said she hopes the council can work with the BOE to change Simpson Elementary's combined cafeteria and gymnasium as well.