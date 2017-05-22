Emergency Crews Respond To Vehicle Accident On I-79

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident on the interstate in Marion County.

The accident happened near mile marker 141 on I-79, according to 911 officials. Both southbound lanes are currently closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Marion County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police are currently on the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.