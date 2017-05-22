Randolph County BOE Votes To Close Homestead Elementary

Randolph County Board of Education started Monday night's regular meeting on a high note.

Teachers and service members received Employee of the Year Recognition.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Smith gave a budget update and informed the board no contingency funds would be available but the budget has finally been balanced.

The board then heard from audience members for and against the closure of Homestead Elementary School, which is causing additional financial strain to the county due to repair costs for roofing, electrical, and facility damages and maintenance.

One parent, Crystal Pike, voiced her concerns over bullying issues at George Ward Elementary and others mentioned the exposure of their students to high school level socializing at Tygarts Valley Middle/High School.

“We have elected every board official here in the highest interest of our children,” said Pike “A lot of answers I get are children are second budget-wise and money is always first. I understand the things have to happen, but our children should come first.”

An executive session was called and lasted nearly two hours. The board decided to move forward with asbestos abatement but will not be opening the school for the 2018-2019 school year.

Homestead Elementary School students will be split between Tygarts Valley Middle/High School, Beverly Elementary School, George Ward Elementary School, and a modular building. Students will be separated by grade and concessions will be made from each school to make separate class space for the Homestead students.