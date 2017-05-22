Bob Huggins Participates in Cancer Fundraiser

The WVU Cancer Institute's Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund partnered with Bob Huggins and Primanti Brothers for a meet and greet fundraiser.
Local Primanti Brothers restaurants are participating in a program that donates a portion of proceeds to cancer research.
"Well everybody's affected by cancer. I don't know anybody that hasn't been affected one way or another. And I lost my mother to cancer," Huggins said.
Huggins will meet up with more fans Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Clarksburg Primanti Brothers location.
