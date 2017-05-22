Bob Huggins Participates in Cancer Fundraiser - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Bob Huggins Participates in Cancer Fundraiser

Posted: Updated:
MORGANTOWN -

The WVU Cancer Institute's Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund partnered with Bob Huggins and Primanti Brothers for a meet and greet fundraiser.

Local Primanti Brothers restaurants are participating in a program that donates a portion of proceeds to cancer research.

"Well everybody's affected by cancer. I don't know anybody that hasn't been affected one way or another. And I lost my mother to cancer," Huggins said.

Huggins will meet up with more fans Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Clarksburg Primanti Brothers location.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.