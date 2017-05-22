Schedule for Local High School Baseball Regionals - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Schedule for Local High School Baseball Regionals

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CLARKSBURG -

Three local teams are still alive as the regional round of the high school baseball playoffs begins Tuesday. Each team will play in a best-of-three series for a trip to the state tournament in Charleston. 

Class A - Region II

Tuesday: East Hardy at Tygarts Valley (6:30 p.m.)

Wednesday: Tygarts Valley at East Hardy

Thursday: East Hardy at Tygarts Valley (if necessary)

Class AA - Region II

Tuesday: Braxton Co. at Bridgeport (5 p.m.)

Wednesday: Bridgeport at Braxton Co. 

Thursday: Braxton Co. at Bridgeport (if necessary)

Class AAA - Region I

Tuesday: Wheeling Park at Morgantown (5 p.m.)

Wednesday: Morgantown at Wheeling Park

Thursday: Wheeling Park at Morgantown (if necessary) 

