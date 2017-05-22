Confirmed Fatalities and Injuries in Explosion at Manchester Arena

LONDON (AP) — Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

"Due to an incident involving the emergency services [Manchester Victoria] has been evacuated," Northern train service officials said. "We will provide further updates when possible.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.