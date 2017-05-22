First Round Match-up Set for West Virginia Wesleyan at College W - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

First Round Match-up Set for West Virginia Wesleyan at College World Series

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
BUCKHANNON -

West Virginia Wesleyan is the No. 4 seed at the Division II softball College World Series. Thursday, the Bobcats will play their first-ever game in that competition against Molloy College.

The Lady Bobcats will seek their 50th win of the season when that game begins at 1:30 p.m. They play in the second of four games slated for the opening day of the eight-team tournament. 

Angelo State is the No. 1 seed at the College World Series. The Mountain East Conference is a co-host of the tournament in Salem, Virginia.

The full schedule for the tournament is listed here

