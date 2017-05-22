Man Goes Undercover as Homeless to Help Fellow Veterans

A local veteran is honoring Corporal Tyler Burroughs, who was passionate about serving veterans and the people of West Virginia.

Chris Morris is going undercover as a homeless man to continue this work.

Morris, a member of the WVU Veterans Organization, is working to make the community a better place for those that are homeless. He decided to come alongside his fellow veterans to see firsthand what their daily struggles are living homeless. His worry is that some are too proud to take the help that is offered.

"The way that you find them is by word of mouth. So they're going to try to be offered instead of a handout, it's going to be a hand-up. So I wanted to kind of get a firsthand look on exactly what the situation was, so I wanted to go undercover homeless," said Morris.

Morris wants to implement the values of the Valor Clinic into his serving the community. This is a non-profit serving vets with suicide, PTSD, homelessness, and job readiness. The organization is committed to improving access to and quality of healthcare and shelter for veterans. Morris spent a lot of time on the streets, hearing stories from homeless individuals like veteran John Puffenbarger.

"I'm hoping to hopefully be in a house here sometime real soon. I'm also trying to get my disability. I have PTSD, depression, anxiety, and a few other things that I have major problems with," said Puffenbarger.

Morris is teaming up with many organizations including the Bartlett house, Salvation Army, and local feeding ministries. Part of his undercover work is to make sure that a food collection that benefits homeless veterans titled O.P. Good to Go, is going into the right hands.

"We've got the right supplies, and we've teamed up in the right kind of way," said Morris.

His hopes are to reach as many homeless veterans as possible.

"There's a lot more that can be done. There's a lot that's here, and they do do a lot of great work, but we're going to be able to do through WVU Vets Organization, being a non profit is kind of be able to reach out and help kind of organize through everybody and see what we are able to do with the supply drive, do O.P. Good to Go again in the fall," said Morris.