Masontown VFD Seeks Commission Approval to Start Ambulance Service

The Masontown Volunteer Fire Department made an appearance at Preston County Commission Monday morning to propose this idea of starting their own first responders ambulance service in the Valley District Area.

The hopes are to lower response times and take on part of the areas that KAMP ambulance currently responds to.

Commission said that they are concerned they will not have enough volunteers to take on the responsibilities, but will continue to have conversations on whether this will be approved.

"I really wonder if they would be able to do what their hearts say they want to do. So we are going to have more conversation about that. I understand that what they want to do is a wonderful thing, and it's very generous," said Dave Price, Preston County Commission.

Masontown fire department is currently working on getting a volunteer staff together that is trained through EMT classes.