Local Health Department Partners with Milan Puskar Health Right for Needle Exchange Program

The Preston County Health Department is partnering with Milan Puskar Health Right of Morgantown to establish a local needle exchange program.

This is a harm reduction program for people that are injecting drugs.

They are now in the process of finalizing an affiliation agreement.

Health Right will provide the harm reduction services and syringe exchange....While the Preston County Health Department will assist in getting the word out about the program.

"So we're really hoping to improve outcomes up there, get more people to treatment. Do some Hep C and HIV screenings and get people medical care if necessary," said Laura Jones, Executive Director of Milan Puskar Health Right of Morgantown.

"We're really looking forward to this partnership. We don't have a date for it to begin yet . We are in the process of working out the details of the contract right now. But we hope that within the next couple of months to be able to launch the project," said V.J. Davis, Administrator of Preston County Health Department.

There are nearly 60 Preston County residents that travel to Morgantown for the program. Health Right has a van and mobile clinic it can bring to Preston County.