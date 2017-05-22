Minard's to Celebrate 80th Anniversary

One restaurant in our area is turning 80 years old this week.



Minard's family restaurant in Clarksburg has been around since 1937, and the family owners are celebrating this week by taking their customers back in time.

Plaid table clothes are back on the tables, just like when the restaurant first opened.

Free dessert is offered all this week, as well as spaghetti specials. The Minard family said they're excited to celebrate.