Minard's to Celebrate 80th Anniversary

One restaurant in our area is turning 80 years old this week.
Minard's family restaurant in Clarksburg has been around since 1937, and the family owners are celebrating this week by taking their customers back in time.
Plaid table clothes are back on the tables, just like when the restaurant first opened.
Free dessert is offered all this week, as well as spaghetti specials. The Minard family said they're excited to celebrate.
"We have had a proud tradition here. We take a lot of pleasure knowing that we have been able to feed a lot of people over the years and generations have been coming in and telling us how they met here or got engaged here and they have some really cool stories," said Mike Minard, third generation owner.
The 80th anniversary celebration starts Tuesday May 23 and will run until the end of the month.
Clarksburg Studio
