Stonewall Resort Plans Memorial Day Activities

Stonewall Resort is gearing up for its opening weekend with a busy Memorial Day weekend

The resort is planning an event full of activities around the park, including family games and tours of the park.

It all wraps up on Memorial Day with the resort's annual observation of the holiday.

Staff said the weekend is a great way to help kick off the resort's summer season.

"Stonewall Resort offers a variety for families to enjoy during the holiday weekend. Whether you're looking to relax in the spa or down in the fire pit with some s'mores, there's activities for the whole family," said Stonewall's Samantha Norris.

Contact the resort for more information on all the events planned for the weekend.