Bridgeport Fire Department Purchases New Fire Truck

The miles add up on fire trucks too and thirty years of fighting fires is a long time. The City of Bridgeport decided it was time for the Bridgeport Fire Department to get a new truck. It came with a bit of sticker shock, about $800,000, but Chief Phil Hart said it was time for an upgrade.

"It will make our job more efficient and a lot safer. The vehicle is smaller and we can get along on the narrow streets better with the newer construction of the homes being built taller, we got a 75 foot ladder we can deploy and quickly get in the air, start flowing water and use for a rescue if we need to," said Chief Hart.

Hart said the fire truck is fully equipped with tools to accommodate the increase of homes and people in Bridgeport but the firemen all seem to agree the extended ladder is what they are most excited to have.

"First, this is the first true ladder that we have here at Bridgeport so it is new to all of us. It is similar to the operations of our actual truck that we have with the bucket on it," said Robert Moore, fireman.

In addition to the ladder, the truck also has flashlights and technology useful for everything from car wrecks to repelling.

"This is a very well equipped piece of apparatus. Its got a set of Hurst tools, 'Jaws of Life' for auto extraction, ropes for repelling if needed, hazardous material, and then regular fire fighting capacities."

Engine 512 may be entering retirement, but the fire department said it's excited for the new truck, Engine 521. Hart said the truck is all thanks to the City of Bridgeport and its work to provide resources that make for a safer community.