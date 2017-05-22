Lewis County Health Department Offering Narcan Kits to Public

People around the state have heard of the success of the overdose antidote, Narcan, which can save a life during an overdose. But a new program authorized by the state legislature will put doses of the drug in the hands of the public. The Lewis County Health Department is offering Narcan kits to people who want them especially anyone who is close to an opioid user.

"This is the introduction to a harm reduction program that we are hopefully getting started here in Lewis County. This medication is very beneficial for anyone that has anyone in their family or a neighbor or anyone that they come across that has been taking opioids. If they take too much, this will be antidote for that," said Crystal Lough, a registered nurse with the Lewis County Health Department.

The kits are available to the general public after they are trained in their use. The training takes about 20 minutes at the health department. Each dose of Narcan that goes out has to be accounted for after its use. But Lough said she hopes the kits will be spread out around the community.

"Hopefully this does get out to everyone. We have several doses of medication, so if anyone wants to come in and get the training on this so we can have it available in the community, it would be very beneficial," Lough said.

It's a project that county law enforcement is supporting, as well. Regulations keep the health department from issuing Narcan to law enforcement directly but Sheriff Adam Gissy wants to see his deputies equipped to help save lives.

"We as law enforcement officers, we take the oath to save people and help people. Though we're not advocating drug use, if we can save a life by using Narcan, I think we should, and we're going to do that. We're going to get trained, and we're going to outfit our officers with Narcan," Gissy said.

For more information, or to set up an appointment for training, contact the Lewis County Health Department at 304 269-8218.