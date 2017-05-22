1 Person Hit By Vehicle, Taken to Hospital in Worthington - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

1 Person Hit By Vehicle, Taken to Hospital in Worthington

Posted: Updated:
By Lacey Palmer, Assignment Editor
Connect

A person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting struck by a vehicle in Worthington Sunday, deputies said.

The auto-pedestrian accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said the person was "supposedly" hit by a vehicle.

The Marion County Rescue Squad transported the victim to the hospital. The Worthington Volunteer Fire Department also assisted the sheriff's department.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.