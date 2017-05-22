1 Person Hit By Vehicle, Taken to Hospital in Worthington

A person was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting struck by a vehicle in Worthington Sunday, deputies said.
The auto-pedestrian accident occurred at approximately 6 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies said the person was "supposedly" hit by a vehicle.
The Marion County Rescue Squad transported the victim to the hospital. The Worthington Volunteer Fire Department also assisted the sheriff's department.
