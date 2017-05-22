Westwood Middle School Students Build FIRST Lego League Robots

Students at Westwood Middle School in Morgantown have been building robots as part of their science classes.

On Monday they put them to the test at a FIRST Lego League Robotics Tournament.

“We were asked by the Department of Education, could we engage all the kids in an entire school? And the answer was I think so,” said Tournament Director Todd Ensign. “So here we are at the culmination of our first season.”

Teams of sixth graders completed a research project, which was presented to judges, and also built and programmed their robot for a specific mission.

Organizers say bringing the tournament to the students in their classes helps keep them motivated to come to school.

“What problem based learning scenarios, like FIRST Lego League and Lego robotics allow, is to engage those students to really bring them in and highlight their skill sets,” said Ensign, who is also the Program Manager at the NASA Educator Resource Center in Fairmont. “We have some students who struggle with linguistic challenges, but they’re incredibly talented when it comes to building the robots.”

This program is preparing these students for next fall, when they will be eligible for statewide FIRST Lego League tournaments, which are typically an after-school initiative.

“Next Fall this group of students is going to be seventh graders. They’ll be competing for real with the rest of the teams across the state,” Ensign said. “We have 120 Lego League teams in West Virginia. That’s in all 55 counties distributed. In this school alone we have 30 teams.”

Each year in November, participating teams are given a task they must build robots to complete. Those students then compete at various levels to reach the statewide tournament.

“Just outside one of the schools we were working at, one of the fathers stopped me and said ‘I’m so excited you’re doing this here because my son just can’t stop talking about coming back to school. He wants to come to class because he knows he’s going to have a chance to work the robots’,” Ensign said.

This in-school program is also being tested at Mountaineer Middle School, which has 45 student teams.