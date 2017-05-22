Morgantown Learning Academy Collects Food for Fellow Students

Students at the Morgantown Learning Academy set a lofty goal to accomplish last week.

Students in third and fourth grades were learning about food insecurity, and decided to collect 1,000 food items for The Pantry Plus More program.

Each student at the school was tasked to bring in two items, and ask five friends to do the same.

With the help of those friends, students surpassed their goal with 1,570 items.

“I remember being that age and I wasn’t thinking about food insecurity or what my fellow students had to go through to be kids,” said Roark Sizemore, Board President of The Pantry Plus More. “That they’re so aware and eager to help is amazing to me. It just the community in general has been great.”

Students spent Monday morning organizing and packing donations that will go to pantries in five different Monongalia County Schools.

“The program runs completely on community donations and the help of the community, so the success is really all due to them,” Sizemore said. “The reason that we can do this program for five different schools is because of groups like them.”

The Pantry Plus More is currently working with schools to remain open, at least one day a week, for students in need to come pick up food and other personal hygiene items.

“The summer’s a hard time for kids,” said Sizemore. “They’re not at school getting those two hot meals, so it’s really important for them to have something to supplement the food they’re on.”

Sizemore says their ultimate goal is to be in all 18 Monongalia County schools.