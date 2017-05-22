Fire Crews Responded to a Structure Fire in Harrison County

Fire Crews were called to a a house fire early Monday Morning in Harrison County.

The fire started just before 5 am on School Street in Wolf Summit.

According to Harrison County Officials the fire was caused by an outlet in the basement.

The residents were home at the time but they made it out safely.

Renyoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, and Salem Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.