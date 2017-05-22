Fire Crews Respond to House Fire in Harrison County

Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire early Monday morning in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the house fire started just before 5 a.m. on School Street in Wolf Summit.

The fire was caused by an outlet in the basement, 911 officials said.

The residents were home at the time, but everyone was able to get out of the house safely.

Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department, Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, and Salem Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.