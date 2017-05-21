Pop Shop Summer Concert Doubles as Food Drive

Music can serve many purposes, entertainment, therapy and this weekend it was used to raise food donations.

The Pop Shop WV put on its 'School's Out for Summer Show' which both allowed students to demonstrate hard work and community members to give back.

The local music academy teaches traditional music methods using pop music, hence Pop Shop. The show encompassed the hard work of about 20 groups that had six weeks to prepare.

Chris Russell, executive director, said it was important to include a community service component. Food donations went to Pantry Plus More.

"We teach music first and foremost but a lot of what we do centers around the community," he said. "And trying to find someone to partner up with, and a cause to do well for."

The musicians ranged in age but Russell said lessons learned by performing music are universal.

"We think the arts are just as important as everything else and for us music is the vehicle we use to hopefully teach self-confidence in students and also some teamwork and of course playing songs they like to play in public," Russell said.

To learn more about how you or your child can get involved with Pop Shop WV, visit their website, here.