Charter Bus Catches Fire on Interstate 79

UPDATE: (5/21 7:30 p.m.)

No one was hurt after a charter bus became fully engulfed in flames on Sunday evening, according to Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters said the bus driver pulled over when he smelled and saw smoke coming from the bus. When firefighters arrived on scene, the bus was completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

No other cars were involved.

Firefighters do not know how the bus caught fire, but said it could have been due to an engine problem or other mechanical failure.

Interstate 79 northbound near mile marker 141 was shut down while crews put out the fire. One lane is now open.

ORIGINAL: (5/21 6:30 p.m.)

A charter bus caught fire on Interstate 79 northbound near the weigh station at mile marker 141, according to Marion County 911 dispatchers.

West Virginia State Police and Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department are responding.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured or what started the fire.

12 News has a reporter headed to the scene. This is a developing story.