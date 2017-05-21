VFW Post 573 Hosts Bingo for Battle Buddies

VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg held a Bingo for Battle Buddies Benefit Sunday afternoon in an effort to raise money.

All the proceeds will benefit the Ben Hinkle Soldier Project which sends care packages to soldiers who are fighting overseas.

“There is a bingo for Battle Buddies Project,” said Ben Hinkle. “It is to raise money for care packages overseas for soldiers that are serving. I was at a Dollar General when I was six, and I saw a pack of gum with a soldier on it. We are partnered with Jolt energy gum and they match; every pack we buy they throw in another pack.”

The bingo began at 2 p.m. with a grand prize of 100 dollars. Door prizes, raffle, 50/50 drawing, food and bake sale were also included.

The bingo hoped to raise 1,500 dollars for the soldier project.